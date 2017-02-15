Keokuk Fire Dept. upgrading their equipment

The Keokuk Fire Department is getting some new equipment this year.

Fire Chief Gabe Rose says the department is getting a new ladder truck because they're 17-year-old truck keeps breaking down and failed its last pump test.

The department is using money saved from a federal grant last year to buy a new truck, which should be here by the end of the year.

"If you follow the recommended standard, you don't let your pumpers get over 20-years-old and your aerial apparatus more than 30-years-old," Rose said. "It fits the time for a replacement and it will ultimately help the department."

"It goes out on every call from medical, car wrecks, fires, and everything. It's one of the trucks we use the most in our department," Lt. Stacey Johnston said. "This model is 17-years-old, it's nicer to upgrade to a newer model and it will hold a lot more equipment."

Chief Rose says this is part of a new plan to start replacing their equipment on a regular basis.