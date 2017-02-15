Keokuk Fire Dept. upgrading their equipment - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Keokuk Fire Dept. upgrading their equipment

Posted:
Keokuk Fire Truck Engine 3. Keokuk Fire Truck Engine 3.
Water connecting pumps from the truck. Water connecting pumps from the truck.
Equipment used when responding to a medical call. Equipment used when responding to a medical call.
Keokuk fire helmet used when responding to fires. Keokuk fire helmet used when responding to fires.
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

The Keokuk Fire Department is getting some new equipment this year. 

Fire Chief Gabe Rose says the department is getting a new ladder truck because they're 17-year-old truck keeps breaking down and failed its last pump test.

The department is using money saved from a federal grant last year to buy a new truck, which should be here by the end of the year.

"If you follow the recommended standard, you don't let your pumpers get over 20-years-old and your aerial apparatus more than 30-years-old," Rose said. "It fits the time for a replacement and it will ultimately help the department." 

"It goes out on every call from medical, car wrecks, fires, and everything. It's one of the trucks we use the most in our department," Lt. Stacey Johnston said. "This model is 17-years-old, it's nicer to upgrade to a newer model and it will hold a lot more equipment."

Chief Rose says this is part of a new plan to start replacing their equipment on a regular basis. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.