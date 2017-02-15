Lovelace attorneys claim evidence knowingly withheld by prosecution

Two Hannibal residents were arrested for child endangerment after drugs were found in a home, according to police.More >>
A Clayton, Illinois, man received probation Thursday in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in the area, court records said.
An Astoria, Illinois, man was arrested Wednesday after deputies found drugs in the vehicle he abandoned last week, according to police.
Police say a bicyclist is lucky he wasn't hurt after being hit by a car in Quincy Wednesday.
A driver was injured Wednesday morning when his SUV and a semi trailer collided, according to police.
A McDonough County man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Monday for sexually assaulting two kids, according to the prosecutor.
Charges against a Philadelphia, Missouri, man accused of murder were dropped this week, according to Missouri Attorney General's Office.
The McDonough County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday another arrest was made as part of an initiative to stop the flow of meth into the county.
An SUV ended up on its top after a crash Monday morning at Quincy's 7th and Lind.
A man was sentenced in Adams County Circuit Court to 20 years in prison Monday for child sexual assault, according to court records.
