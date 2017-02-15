Fire scorches field in Hancock County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fire scorches field in Hancock County

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) -

Fire scorched a field Wednesday afternoon near Carthage in Hancock County. 

Carthage Fire Chief Eric Shuman said roughly 40 acres were burned.  

Shuman said that by 5:45 p.m. the fire was contained. He said no buildings in the area were in danger. 

