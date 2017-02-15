New company bringing jobs to Keokuk

Old Roquette Building on 14th Street in Keokuk.

All the products including the sprays for bed bugs, flies, and roaches.

A new company is giving new life to an old building in Keokuk.

That's good news for Lee County, which struggles with high unemployment.

Trident Nature Technologies is a start-up company that makes bug and insect repellent.

The company plans to use a portion of the former Roquette building for research and production.

"We specialize and manufacture all natural, insect solutions for insect control," Chief Operating Officer, Anthony Conn said.

The spray is odorless, non-toxic, and even edible.

Chief Technology Officer, Krishna Sudhir moved from India to Lee County to work on the product.

"I started developing a solution for protecting our soldiers from mosquitoes," Sudhir said. "It started from there. "

Now they're moving to the fourth floor of the Roquette building to research more than 62 products that fight mosquitoes, bed bugs, and even lice.

"The kids at school have a head lice problem," Sudhir said. "We have a solution that is 100% natural and it really works."

The company plans to bring in jobs.

At first, they will hire about a dozen people and then expand.

The city says this is the first business to move into the building since Roquette left and it wants other companies to follow suit.

"Hopefully we can get it as an incubator or warm shell to get smaller businesses co-located and there can be synergy there," City Administrator Aaron Burnett said. "You see that in a lot of larger communities."

Sudhir plans to work with local schools, making sure students stay in the area after graduation because there are great opportunities.

"The community needs this generation to build up and work," Sudhir said. "That's why we are ready to contribute so we can give back to the city that has given us this lab."

The products are at the Hy-Vee in Keokuk.

A bottle goes for around $6.

The company is still moving into the building, but plans to start production on March 1.