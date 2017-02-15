QPS reports more cases of lice in winter months

Have you been hearing from your kids about more cases of lice at school?

School officials in Quincy say that's not out of the ordinary. QPS nurse Jeannie Martin says when students come back from winter break, they usually start to see more cases of lice in students.

Martin says it's important for parents to be extra cautious with their children's hygiene this time of year.

"Make that a part of your routine when you take your bath or shower, you brush your teeth, you check heads to see if there's any head lice or nit kind of issues," said Martin.

Martin says public schools are not required to send a letter to parents if a student in their child's class has lice.