New program to expand options at Quincy Library

Quincy library goers will soon have access to books and other materials from all over the state.

The library is joining a resource sharing alliance, made up of 200 libraries throughout western Illinois. Now residents can place holds on items from other libraries and have them shipped directly.

"The greatest thing about the resource sharing alliance is just the access for our patrons to materials, so many more than what we own here at Quincy Public Library. The access will be there where they can place their own holds, and those materials will be delivered here to Quincy Public Library for them in just a few days," said Quincy Public Library Executive Director Nancy Dolan.

Patrons will be unable this week to place holds themselves or get new library cards as the library is making the transition. But, next week, everything will go back to normal.