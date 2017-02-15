Renewed Respect: Highland makes run to top of CCC

LEWISTOWN, Mo. (WGEM) -- A new face in the huddle, a renewed focus on a team-first mentality, and a return to playing better fundamentally.



It's all led to more success for the Highland basketball team.



The first year of the Bruce Bonness regime may have started with a few rough patches but it's ending in the complete opposite fashion.



The Cougars have ditched the individual numbers for the outcome on the scoreboard.



That mindset has any number of players contributing.



"I've just really been selling to them at any given time it could be your time to be our best player. They've really taken to that," Bonness said.



"As long as they keep their feet dug in on the defensive end, rebound the ball, and be fundamentally solid, then we let them go offensively."



According to senior Matthew Scoggin, "It was kind of a hard time at the beginning of the season to learn a whole new system but we're finally getting with the program. It's starting to show right now with our wins and how well we're playing."



Highland has the Clarence Cannon Conference title in sight.



A win Friday over Palmyra will clinch at least a share of the championship. An idea that may have been far fetched six weeks ago.



"It really is fun having close games that mean something and knowing that we're one step closer to winning that conference championship," junior Keetan Johnston explained.



Bonness added: "I think a lot of people are surprised that we're in the position that we are. We've had the luxury of playing some of the tougher teams in the conference at home this year and that's been an advantage for us. We've put ourselves in a position where we control our own destiny on Friday night."



The Cougars can win the title outright with a victory and a Clark County loss.