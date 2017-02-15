Hannibal Police Department looks to Facebook to help catch criminals

The Hannibal Police Department is hoping social media can help solve crime by announcing the expansion of its Facebook page.

The page will now include photos and videos of suspects and persons of interest wanted for criminal acts. Police are hoping Facebook will give them a larger platform and make it easier to catch criminals that they may not recognize themselves.

"There are some of those times that we can't, and if they're from out of town or what have you, we need help from the public," Lieutenant Chad Collier said. "That is why we wanted to venture out on Facebook and let the public help us. Ultimately we're an extension of the public so we do need their help sometimes."

If you'd like to see the photos for yourself, just check out the HPD Facebook page.

You can also leave anonymous tips about identities of people in the photos.