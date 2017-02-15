Knox County's Van Delft steps aside as football coach

EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) -- Change is on the horizon for the Knox County football program.



Head coach Alex Van Delft will step away from his duties because he's accepted a role in the district as an elementary school principal.



Van Delft has been at the helm for the last seven years.



He led the Eagles to winning campaigns the last three seasons and four out of the last five.



Knox County finished 6-4 and lost to Scotland County in the district quarterfinals last fall.