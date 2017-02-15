Knox County's Van Delft steps aside as football coach - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Knox County's Van Delft steps aside as football coach

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Knox County football coach Alex Van Delft has stepped down to become an principal in the district. Knox County football coach Alex Van Delft has stepped down to become an principal in the district.

EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) -- Change is on the horizon for the Knox County football program.

Head coach Alex Van Delft will step away from his duties because he's accepted a role in the district as an elementary school principal.

Van Delft has been at the helm for the last seven years.

He led the Eagles to winning campaigns the last three seasons and four out of the last five. 

Knox County finished 6-4 and lost to Scotland County in the district quarterfinals last fall.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.