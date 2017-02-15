Quincy High School unveils plans for 'Blue Devil Shootout'

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- As they look to find better competition for the annual QHS Thanksgiving Tournament the Quincy High School athletic brass is also adding a must-see event less than a year from now.



The 'Blue Devil Shootout' is coming to Quincy on January 26-27, 2018.



It will include a dozen games spread out over two days with 17 high school basketball teams and eight different states represented.



Locally, Quincy High, QND, and Clark County will be featured, and there will be several NCAA Division I prospects coming to Blue Devil Gym.



The following schools have made plans to play in the 'Blue Devil Shootout' (there will be one more team announced at a later date) --

Bishop Miege (Shawnee Mission, KS.)

Clark County (Kahoka, MO.)

Father Tolton (Columbia, MO.)

Harvest Christian Academy (Elgin, IL.)

Horizon Christian Academy (Ft. Wayne, IN.)

Iowa City West (Iowa City, IA.)

Liberty Heights Athletic Institute (Charlotte, NC.)

Moline High (Moline, IL.)

Muscatine High (Muscatine, IA.)

Olsmar Christian Academy (Olsmar, FL.)

Quincy Notre Dame (Quincy, IL.)

Quincy Sr. High (Quincy, IL.)

St. James Academy (Lenexa, KS.)

St. Louis Christian Academy (St. Louis, MO.)

Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Air, KS.)

Webster Groves High (Webster Groves, MO.)