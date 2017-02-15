Parents Again: A WGEM News In-Depth Report

More and more grandparents are leaving retirement behind to take care for their grandkids.

Government data shows millions of grandparents, like Quincy grandmother Gloria Perkins, are now raising their children's children. Many social service agencies point to drug use as the reason behind the growing trend.

Perkins said raising her four grandchildren is a challenge.

"I love them they are my grandkids," Perkins said. "I didn't know what else to do - either that or let them go to foster care and I'm not going to let them do that."

Quincy Early Childhood Center Director Julie Schukman said a stable home is key to a child's long-term success.



"All kids need that safe and secure place to home, whether it's parents or grandparents," Schuckman said. "They need that and that need that everyday."

Tonight on WGEM News at Ten, Perkins shares how she's working to take care of her four grandchildren. Plus, a look at the struggles grandparents in a similar situation face and what local help is available. Those involved in the local child welfare system also share the impact they see on a daily basis.

Watch the WGEM News in-depth report "Parents Again".