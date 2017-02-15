Local students weigh in on Rauner's proposed increase in MAP funding

Irwin noted that many students pay their own rent and financial burdens of college can be difficult.

The state of Illinois has withheld over $455,000 in MAP funding from John Wood Community College students.

Eli Irwan said he is studying to get his associate's degree.

John Wood Community College officials said the state currently owes them hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding, and they continue to wait for it to show up.

Eli Irwin has been studying to get his Associate's degree at John Wood Community College. He said he and his fellow students are always looking for ways to lessen the financial burden of college.

"Some of us live alone and we've got to pay bills and rent." Irwin said. "Then tuition on top of all that, and I mean it's a lot to deal with and every little bit of help is always appreciated."

Governor Bruce Rauner announced Wednesday he hopes to increase Monetary Award Program, or MAP Grants by 10 percent.

MAP grants are financial aid from the state for students with financial hurdles. College officials said the governor's proposal would help, they're skeptical it'll become reality.

"I would hope that that's going to happen. As far as the 10 percent, I don't know that I'd have a whole lot of confidence in that, but hopefully more confidence in the whole funding they've done previously." Financial Aid Coordinator Julie Harper said.

With just over 320 students currently qualifying for MAP grants, the college reports that Illinois hasn't provided more than $455,000 in funding over the last two semesters.

Irwin said he isn't confident that the proposed funding increase will come through.

"My thoughts on the possibility of it happening are I don't think it's too possible that it will happen, but if it could, I mean every little bit helps us college students." Irwin said.