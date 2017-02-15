QPS reacts to Rauner school funding proposal

Part of the Governor's proposal would fully fund transportation for school districts.

Governor Bruce Rauner called for more than $7-billion dollars in funding for K-12 schools on Wednesday.

That proposal is $213 million dollars more from the prior year, and Rauner also said he wants to fully fund transportation costs for all school districts.

QPS Superintendent Roy Webb noted that he's heard empty funding promises from Governor's before.

"I'm not confident at all that something will get resolved. I live in Illinois, but I like to see it as a priority." Webb said. "But I will tell you every governor since I've been in education has proclaimed himself as the governor for education."

Webb added that the district is already developing its budget for the coming school year, but it is tough to plan with no state budget in place.