Wednesday's Area Scores - February 15

Western Illinois snapped a 19-game losing streak vs. South Dakota State to grab the top spot in the Summit League.

**College Basketball, Women's**



South Dakota State: 77

Western Illinois: 83

Emily Clemens: 20 pts, 6 assists

Morgan Blumer: 18 pts

Olivia Braun: 17 pts, 7 assists, 6 rebs

Leathernecks: (21-6, 11-3) - snap 19-game losing streak vs. Jackrabbits **take sole possession of first place in Summit League**



Southwestern CC: 53

Southeastern CC: 65

Blackhawks: (18-8)





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(IHSA)

*Class 4A Springfield Regional Semifinals*

Quincy High: 30

Springfield: 57

Jada Humphrey: 14 pts



(IGHSAU)

*Class 4A Region Quarterfinals*

Fort Madison: 30

Keokuk: 67

Michaela Davis: 23 pts

- Keokuk at Fairfield (Saturday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 3A Region Semifinals*

Central Lee: 54

12) Mid-Prairie: 80





**High School Basketball, Boys**



Pittsfield: 55

Calhoun: 37

Korbyn Personett: 20 pts, 11 rebs

Noah Mendenhall: 12 pts

Saukees: (23-2)