Wednesday's Area Scores - February 15

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Western Illinois snapped a 19-game losing streak vs. South Dakota State to grab the top spot in the Summit League. Western Illinois snapped a 19-game losing streak vs. South Dakota State to grab the top spot in the Summit League.

**College Basketball, Women's**

South Dakota State: 77
Western Illinois: 83
Emily Clemens: 20 pts, 6 assists
Morgan Blumer: 18 pts
Olivia Braun: 17 pts, 7 assists, 6 rebs
Leathernecks: (21-6, 11-3) - snap 19-game losing streak vs. Jackrabbits **take sole possession of first place in Summit League**

Southwestern CC: 53
Southeastern CC: 65
Blackhawks: (18-8)


**High School Basketball, Girls**

(IHSA)
*Class 4A Springfield Regional Semifinals*
Quincy High: 30
Springfield: 57
Jada Humphrey: 14 pts

(IGHSAU)
*Class 4A Region Quarterfinals*
Fort Madison: 30
Keokuk: 67
Michaela Davis: 23 pts
- Keokuk at Fairfield (Saturday, 7 p.m.)

*Class 3A Region Semifinals*
Central Lee: 54
12) Mid-Prairie: 80


**High School Basketball, Boys**

Pittsfield: 55
Calhoun: 37
Korbyn Personett: 20 pts, 11 rebs
Noah Mendenhall: 12 pts
Saukees: (23-2)

