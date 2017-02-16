Wednesday's Area Scores - February 15

**College Basketball, Women's**
South Dakota State: 77
Western Illinois: 83
Emily Clemens: 20 pts, 6 assists
Morgan Blumer: 18 pts
Olivia Braun: 17 pts, 7 assists, 6 rebs
Leathernecks: (21-6, 11-3) - snap 19-game losing streak vs. Jackrabbits **take sole possession of first place in Summit League**
Southwestern CC: 53
Southeastern CC: 65
Blackhawks: (18-8)
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IHSA)
*Class 4A Springfield Regional Semifinals*
Quincy High: 30
Springfield: 57
Jada Humphrey: 14 pts
(IGHSAU)
*Class 4A Region Quarterfinals*
Fort Madison: 30
Keokuk: 67
Michaela Davis: 23 pts
- Keokuk at Fairfield (Saturday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 3A Region Semifinals*
Central Lee: 54
12) Mid-Prairie: 80
**High School Basketball, Boys**
Pittsfield: 55
Calhoun: 37
Korbyn Personett: 20 pts, 11 rebs
Noah Mendenhall: 12 pts
Saukees: (23-2)
