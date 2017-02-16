Some of the worst bridges in the Tri-States are about to be replaced

Four bridges in Lewis County are slated to be replaced over the summer.



Two of them are along Missouri highway 156, east of Newark. Replacing each one could take 75 days with work possibly starting this spring.



The other two bridges to be replaced are on Route 16 in Monticello. One of them, which crosses the North Fabius River, was featured in a WGEM News In-Depth Report, "The Worst Bridges In The Tri-States."



That bridge is down to one lane because of weight limits. MoDot says both will be replaced simultaneously after June 1. Work is expected to last four months and officials say, expect detours during construction.