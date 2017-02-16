Community discussion on teen suicide Thursday

Suicide is the third leading cause of death for 10 to 24-year-olds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success (HAYS) is taking action to try and prevent teen suicides. The group is set to host a guest speaker Jeff Yalden Thursday at the Hannibal Nutrition Center.



HAYS board member Dana Ruhl said he hopes Thursday's event will help break the silence and get more people talking about suicide prevention.

"We've actually had suicides happen in the Hannibal area," he said. "In 2016, in the Hannibal area alone, there were 10 attempts, and there were five suicides that actually took place."

Hannibal Public Schools Superintendent Susan Johnson said the topic should be discussed.

"It's a topic that a lot of times people don't want to talk about because it's very sensitive in nature, but I think it's important," Johnson said.

The free event is Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Hannibal Nutrition Center at the corner of 10th and Lyon. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.