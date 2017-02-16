Parents Again: A WGEM News In-Depth Report

A local judge says drugs are tearing Tri-State families apart.
With parents out of the picture, raising kids falls on the grandparents and they say it's a struggle.
But, there's help available for families struggling with being "Parents Again."
Watch the WGEM News in-depth report tonight on WGEM News at Ten.
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.