Local bank donates to help finish Quincy trail

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A local bank pitched in Wednesday to help finish a new trail system in Quincy.

Homebank of Quincy donated $1,000 dollars to help continue the Bill Klingner Trail. The money will go towards the section stretching from 5th to 12th street, which is expected to be completed by June. 

"It's a great community effort what they're doing; what the Park District is trying to do with the trail system - to make it a more friendly bike and walking trail around our community, which we feel is important," HOMEBANK President Mark Hayes said.

Once completed, the Bill Klinger Trail will stretch from 24th and Wismann lane to Bonansinga Drive. The entire trail is expected to be finished by spring of 2019.

