Area teams move up in this week's Missouri state basketball rankings

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Top 10 Poll



MBCA Basketball poll is selected by a panel of coaches representing each of the 8 MBCA districts and each of the five Missouri basketball classes.



**Boys**



Class 1

1 Winston 23-0

2 Walnut Grove 21-3

3 North Andrew 21-1

4 Hermitage 20-3

5 Glasgow 22-2

6 Advance 20-5

7 Greenfield 19-3

8 Scott County Central 19-6

9 Risco 22-2

10 Leeton 19-4

Class 2

1 Hartville 20-5

2 Thayer 21-3

3 Wellington-Napoleon 23-1

4 Salisbury 21-3

5 Lincoln 21-1

6 Knox County 19-4

7 Marionville 20-3

8 Stanberry 19-4

9 Ellington 18-5

10 Eugene 17-6

Class 3

1 Cardinal Ritter 16-5

2 Southern Boone 22-2

3 Charleston 19-5

4 Mountain Grove 19-2

5 Caruthersville 16-3

6 Saxony Lutheran 21-3

7 Licking 21-3

8 Blair Oaks 19-4

9 Lawson 22-2

10 Lamar 17-3

Class 4

1 Vashon 18-2

2 St. Mary's 20-3

3 Sikeston 20-2

4 Jennings 18-3

5 Bolivar 19-3

6 McCluer 15-7

7 Parkway West 16-5

8 Farmington 18-5

9 Helias 17-5

10 Hillsboro 20-3

Class 5

1 Webster Groves 18-2

2 Kickapoo 17-4

3 Lee's Summit West 17-2

4 SLUH 18-6

5 Chaminade 18-4

6 Nixa 19-2

7 Rock Bridge 16-4

8 Liberty 15-6

9 Park Hill South 16-6

10 Republic 16-5



**Girls**

Class 1

1 North Mercer 21-1

2 Wheatland 21-1

3 Jefferson 22-2

4 Walnut Grove 19-4

5 Leeton 22-2

6 Norborne 19-2

7 Mound City 19-4

8 South Nodaway 20-3

9 Rock Port 18-4

10 Orrick 18-4

Class 2

1 Skyline 21-2

2 Thayer 22-1

3 Clopton 21-1

4 Gainesville 23-1

5 Scotland County 21-0

6 Norwood 20-2

7 Purdy 21-1

8 Santa Fe 21-1

9 Adrian 22-1

10 Newburg 19-4

Class 3

1 Strafford 24-0

2 St. James 24-0

3 Boonville 19-2

4 Southern Boone 18-5

5 Trenton 19-3

6 Father Tolton 19-4

7 Whitfield 17-7

8 Clark County 20-2

9 Monroe City 19-3

10 California 17-5

Class 4

1 Incarnate Word 19-4

2 Chillicothe 19-1

3 MICDS 21-2

4 Carl Junction 18-2

5 Parkway North 17-4

6 Pacific 19-3

7 St. Pius X (KC) 18-3

8 Lincoln College Prep 21-3

9 Osage 19-4

10 Lutheran South 16-6

Class 5

1 Lees Summit North 19-0

2 Kirkwood 18-3

3 Washington 20-3

4 Jefferson City 17-3

5 Kickapoo 20-4

6 Rock Bridge 18-5

7 Hickman 17-5

8 Lebanon 17-5

9 Blue Springs South 15-4

10 Jackson 16-4