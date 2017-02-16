Area teams move up in this week's Missouri state basketball rankings

Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Top 10 Poll
MBCA Basketball poll is selected by a panel of coaches representing each of the 8 MBCA districts and each of the five Missouri basketball classes.
**Boys**
Class 1
1 Winston 23-0
2 Walnut Grove 21-3
3 North Andrew 21-1
4 Hermitage 20-3
5 Glasgow 22-2
6 Advance 20-5
7 Greenfield 19-3
8 Scott County Central 19-6
9 Risco 22-2
10 Leeton 19-4
Class 2
1 Hartville 20-5
2 Thayer 21-3
3 Wellington-Napoleon 23-1
4 Salisbury 21-3
5 Lincoln 21-1
6 Knox County 19-4
7 Marionville 20-3
8 Stanberry 19-4
9 Ellington 18-5
10 Eugene 17-6
Class 3
1 Cardinal Ritter 16-5
2 Southern Boone 22-2
3 Charleston 19-5
4 Mountain Grove 19-2
5 Caruthersville 16-3
6 Saxony Lutheran 21-3
7 Licking 21-3
8 Blair Oaks 19-4
9 Lawson 22-2
10 Lamar 17-3
Class 4
1 Vashon 18-2
2 St. Mary's 20-3
3 Sikeston 20-2
4 Jennings 18-3
5 Bolivar 19-3
6 McCluer 15-7
7 Parkway West 16-5
8 Farmington 18-5
9 Helias 17-5
10 Hillsboro 20-3
Class 5
1 Webster Groves 18-2
2 Kickapoo 17-4
3 Lee's Summit West 17-2
4 SLUH 18-6
5 Chaminade 18-4
6 Nixa 19-2
7 Rock Bridge 16-4
8 Liberty 15-6
9 Park Hill South 16-6
10 Republic 16-5
**Girls**
Class 1
1 North Mercer 21-1
2 Wheatland 21-1
3 Jefferson 22-2
4 Walnut Grove 19-4
5 Leeton 22-2
6 Norborne 19-2
7 Mound City 19-4
8 South Nodaway 20-3
9 Rock Port 18-4
10 Orrick 18-4
Class 2
1 Skyline 21-2
2 Thayer 22-1
3 Clopton 21-1
4 Gainesville 23-1
5 Scotland County 21-0
6 Norwood 20-2
7 Purdy 21-1
8 Santa Fe 21-1
9 Adrian 22-1
10 Newburg 19-4
Class 3
1 Strafford 24-0
2 St. James 24-0
3 Boonville 19-2
4 Southern Boone 18-5
5 Trenton 19-3
6 Father Tolton 19-4
7 Whitfield 17-7
8 Clark County 20-2
9 Monroe City 19-3
10 California 17-5
Class 4
1 Incarnate Word 19-4
2 Chillicothe 19-1
3 MICDS 21-2
4 Carl Junction 18-2
5 Parkway North 17-4
6 Pacific 19-3
7 St. Pius X (KC) 18-3
8 Lincoln College Prep 21-3
9 Osage 19-4
10 Lutheran South 16-6
Class 5
1 Lees Summit North 19-0
2 Kirkwood 18-3
3 Washington 20-3
4 Jefferson City 17-3
5 Kickapoo 20-4
6 Rock Bridge 18-5
7 Hickman 17-5
8 Lebanon 17-5
9 Blue Springs South 15-4
10 Jackson 16-4
