Crews battle field fire near New London, Mo.

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
RALLS COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

Crews battled a field fire late Thursday afternoon near New London, Missouri.

The fire was located off Elwood Road, north of Highway V. The fire appeared to be out around 4:40 p.m., but there was still a significant amount of smoke coming from the ground.

Hannibal Rural Fire and New London Fire were at the scene.

New London Fire Chief James Quick said the landowner was burning brush when the fire got out of control.

Fire officials said dry conditions continue to be a concern. They said a burn ban will likely be issued soon.

This story will be updated.

