CASA of Adams County in need of volunteers

When cases of abuse or neglect end up in court it can be hard for a child to process, often times leaving them confused or in need of someone to be their voice.

That's where Court Appointed Special Advocates come in. But in Adams County, the program has a big need for volunteers. Currently they serve 123 children with less than 40 volunteers. That's why they held an informational meeting Thursday to try to find more.

"These are the children of our community and we all need to have a stake in their future and we need to say that we want the best for them. We want children not to be in abused or neglected homes and we want to stop the generational cycle that they're living in and be able to advocate for their best interest,” said Laura Beckler, CASA Coordinator for Adams County.

There's another informational meeting on March 6th at 5:30 p.m. That's at the CASA office at 531 Hampshire in Quincy.

Fore more information visit the CASA website.