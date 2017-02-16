First graders get a history lesson about Black History Month

A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by tourists has been rescued and placed on a strict diet of lean protein, fruits and vegetablesMore >>
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner is crying in court as he apologizes to the 15-year-old girl with whom he exchanged sexually explicit textsMore >>
A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 othersMore >>
Fox News Channel founder Roger Ailes has died at 77, his wife said.More >>
Russian president Vladimir Putin weighs in on the current state of U.S. politics surrounding the allegations of President Trump leaking classified information to Russian officials.More >>
The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday evening as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations Russia and Donald Trump's campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
President Trump complained Wednesday that "no politician in history" has been treated worse. Democrats demanded an independent commission to dig into his firing of FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautioned against "rushing to judgment."More >>
Pressing for answers to mushrooming questions, congressional Democrats demand an immediate investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with now-fired FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautions against "rushing to judgment."More >>
President Donald Trump's national security adviser says Trump didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from.More >>
When you go to a park, taking a walk and viewing nature are just some of the things you can do and the last thing you want to have to worry about is your safety and vandalism.More >>
According to RecyclingBin.com, recycling 1 ton of paper saves 17 mature trees and one local school is doing their part to make sure that happens.More >>
A crash on US 61 in Hannibal slowed traffic during the noon hour Friday.More >>
The Champ Clark Bridge at Louisiana, Missouri, was deemed safe Friday after being hit by a barge earlier in the morning.More >>
Two Hannibal residents were arrested for child endangerment after drugs were found in a home, according to police.More >>
Eighteen inmates were disciplined on suspicion of using or possessing synthetic drugs at the Iowa State Penitentiary during a dangerous outbreak that has been contained.More >>
Strong storms packing heavy rain and strong winds hit the Tri-State area Friday morning.More >>
It locked up hundreds of thousands computers across the globe, holding files for ransom at a multitude of hospitals, companies and government agencies.More >>
Have you ever had a neighbor that just won't mow their yard? It's a big problem in Quincy and now city officials are cracking down.More >>
A Keokuk mother who lost her son in a boating accident on the Mississippi river last year shared her story for the first time in hopes of raising awareness about boating dangers as many prepare to hit the water for Memorial Day weekend.More >>
