First graders get a history lesson about Black History Month

President Donald Trump's national security adviser says Trump didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from.

The Latest: WH says Trump didn't know where info came from

Pressing for answers to mushrooming questions, congressional Democrats demand an immediate investigation into President Donald Trump's dealings with now-fired FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautions against "rushing to judgment."

President Trump complained Wednesday that "no politician in history" has been treated worse. Democrats demanded an independent commission to dig into his firing of FBI Director James Comey. House Speaker Paul Ryan cautioned against "rushing to judgment."

The Justice Department appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller Wednesday evening as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into allegations Russia and Donald Trump's campaign collaborated to influence the 2016 presidential election

Russian president Vladimir Putin weighs in on the current state of U.S. politics surrounding the allegations of President Trump leaking classified information to Russian officials.

Fox News Channel founder Roger Ailes has died at 77, his wife said.

A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others

Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner is crying in court as he apologizes to the 15-year-old girl with whom he exchanged sexually explicit texts

A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by tourists has been rescued and placed on a strict diet of lean protein, fruits and vegetables

The Republican who hopes to win Montana's congressional seat in a special election next week has switched gears and now enthusiastically backs Donald Trump.

A cellphone video of a Minneapolis Metro Transit asking a passenger about his immigration status has prompted the agency to investigate the incident after the footage drew hundreds of thousands of Facebook views.

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton meets with Republican activists in the early presidential testing ground of Iowa, walking a delicate path by raising his national political profile at a time of turmoil for Donald Trump's White House.

Authorities say a plane has collided with an airport utility truck shortly after landing at Los Angeles International Airport, injuring as many as six people.

After a year in prison, an ex-West Virginia coal CEO is still seeking vindication in the deadliest U.S. mine disaster in four decades.

Prospect of NAFTA rewrite gives US farmers a case of jitters

A man on a Hawaii-bound flight described as disheveled and unruly was subdued by passengers and flight attendants who used an airplane drink cart to block him from getting to the front of the jet.

Investigators try to figure out why man disruptive on flight

Black Texas congressman says he's been threatened with lynching by callers infuriated over him seeking impeachment of President Donald Trump.

A co-founder of Twitter says he's sorry if the popular social media platform helped put Donald Trump in the White House, as the president has suggested.

As Utah Republicans met for their annual state convention Saturday, delegates broke from routine debates about party platforms to give Rep. Jason Chaffetz a warm send-off.

Utah GOP says goodbye to Chaffetz, with some disappointment

Students were able to volunteer and participate in story activities

Some first graders at Ellington School got a lesson about Black History Month Thursday.

The stories talked about the importance of African-American history, including topics like slavery, the underground railroad and African-American folk tales.

"It's important for them to know that, their culture and African-American culture are equally as important and that they need to get to know each other's cultures and to appreciate each other," said Mettazee Morris, Story Teller

After the lesson, students got the chance to ask their own questions about the stories and about black history.