First graders get a history lesson about Black History Month

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Storyteller told tales of different African American history
Students were able to volunteer and participate in story activities
Kids played different games with storyteller
Kids danced and played games

Some first graders at Ellington School got a lesson about Black History Month Thursday.

 The stories talked about the importance of African-American history, including topics like slavery, the underground railroad and African-American folk tales.

"It's important for them to know that, their culture and African-American culture are equally as important and that they need to get to know each other's cultures and to appreciate each other," said Mettazee Morris, Story Teller

After the lesson, students got the chance to ask their own questions about the stories and about black history.

