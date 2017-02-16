High school students getting closer to launching their own businesses

She said she has already sold many pieces

Tri-State high school students are getting closer to launching their very own businesses while still in school, thanks to the Young Entrepreneurs Academy in Missouri.

We spoke with students back in January about the 30-week program, put on by the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce. The class teaches students all the steps to open their own business, so WGEM checked back in on their progress.

One student, Karrigan Jones, is working towards opening a calligraphy shop through etsy.com, and she's only 16 years old.

"So now, we're in the final stages and we're finishing up our business plans," Jones said. "So our businesses are going to be real by the end of this program."

Students going through the program will get a business license, a tax ID number and have the chance to have people invest in their business.

"It's just so amazing to be able to be part of this program because it teaches us how to start a business in high school and how to keep it up and running," Jones said. "It's just an amazing program and I'm super excited and everyone in the class is really excited to have their own business."

Anyone interested in being in the program next time around, there is an interview and application process. The application is $199 and final applicants are selected in the fall.