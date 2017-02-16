Crews battle grass fire in rural Adams County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Crews battle grass fire in rural Adams County

By Gary Davis, Executive Content Producer
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A grass fire that burned roughly 10 acres near Liberty, Illinois Thursday night is now out, fire officials say.

Liberty, Payson and Bayliss fire departments all responded to a field fire before 6 p.m.  

The fire started close to a home off Highway 104 southeast of Liberty, but spread away from the house. It could be seen burning from miles away.

Firefighters say a homeowner was there when the fire started but wasn't hurt.

Meanwhile, Adams County was under a red flag warning for part of the day Thursday due to the dry and windy conditions, but that warning was lifted at 6 p.m.

