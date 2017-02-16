Hannibal community learns about suicide prevention

Jeff Yalden spoke at the Hannibal Nutrition Center on Thursday.

The Hannibal Alliance for Youth Success presented motivational speaker Jeff Yalden Thursday night at the Hannibal Nutrition Center.

Yalden said that family communication is key to preventing suicide.

He also noted that parents should let their children find out how to overcome adversity.

"Allowing our kids to fail, and not having to try and pick up the pieces before they feel the pain." Yalden said. "It's not that we want to let them fail, but we want to help them pick themselves back up."

Yalden said that suicide and mental health aren't just family issues anymore.

He added that he believes they are economic issues as well.