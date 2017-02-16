Teen REACH among proposed Rauner budget cuts

Dennis Williams noted that he questions whether the Governor finds his program valuable.

The only funding that Teen REACH has received has been through donations.

Governor Bruce Rauner has proposed cuts that would effectively cut off all funding for Teen REACH.

Danajha Tate has been involved in Teen REACH for five years. She noted that its given her a safe place to go after school and provided academic help.

"When they don't want to do it, they push them to keep doing it." Tate said. "So without teen reach, most kids would be probably failing more or just give up automatically."

But, all of that could be in jeopardy with the proposed cuts.

"Here we are again, and I don't know if he sees us as value anymore. It affects a lot of kids." Program Director Dennis Williams said. "We're just getting up and running real good and well, where we could get some funding coming in, and he's taking it away."

Williams noted that Quincy's Teen REACH has been surviving on community donations during the state's budget stalemate. But, the proposal to cut state funding for good would be a much different scenario.

Danajha added that if the program is cut, many of the 50 kids who go there every day would be left on the streets after school.

"My little brother comes here, so like, it would be more kids on the streets, and no place to go after school." Tate said.

Danajha noted that she hopes the state cuts don't happen, and the program is able to continue.

"Hopefully they can somehow change their mind and continue funding us for the kids' sake." Tate said