Firefighters urge no burning during dry conditions

Field left charred after a fire spread across it outside of Liberty.

A field left smoldering after a fire outside of New London.

Area firefighters work to put out a brush fire outside of Liberty.

Tri-State firefighters say residents need to stop burning any brush or fields for the time being before it gets worse.

Brush fires in Ralls County, Missouri and Adams County, Illinois had fire crews in both areas working to stop fire from spreading.

"It already made its way into a field and into the timber," Liberty Fire Chief David McDonald said. "It was pretty much away from us by then."

A big reason was the dry, windy conditions. New London Fire Chief James Quick says a single flame can spread into a field quickly.

"Snap of a finger," Quick said. "You're out burning trash and the wind catches it. I mean you can burn up a lot of acres really quick."

That was the case outside of Liberty as firefighters say when they arrived on scene the fire was in the back yard. Once it jumped the fence, that's when it really took off.

"It was out racing us as far as being able to chase it down," McDonald said.

McDonald is urging residents to not burn anything during the next few days.

"It takes only one spark in these conditions to get out of hand in a hurry," McDonald explained.

Those fires cause a big strain on all those involved trying to save the field and nearby structures.

"It takes multiple agencies," Quick explained. "Last Saturday, we were on one with Center Fire and it took everything everybody has."

McDonald urges residents if a fire gets out of hand, don't try to put it out yourself.

"The faster we get there, the faster we can get it put out, the less likely it can expand so much," McDonald added.

Quick says because of the hazardous conditions, they are looking to get a burn ban in place for the area.