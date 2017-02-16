Illinois lawmakers, advocates push for childcare assistance chan - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois lawmakers, advocates push for childcare assistance changes

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Childcare advocates and lawmakers rallied in Springfield, Illinois Thursday, trying to get childcare assistance for ineligible families.

In July 2015 cuts were made leaving some families that were pursuing educational opportunities without assistance. Also, the income guidelines are lower, making many families ineligible.

Now, more than 30,000 fewer children are getting care from the state. Lawmakers and childcare advocates are proposing legislation to restore some eligibility requirements.

"We need a budget to start with. that's most important to keep things rolling and then to get the income guidelines back to where they were before fiscal year 2015, that would help families dramatically," said Holly Prisner, a childcare assistance program coordinator.

Prisner says childcare assistance helps many parents keep their jobs and stay on a path to more education.

