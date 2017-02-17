Thursday's Area Scores - February 16

**High School Basketball, Girls**



(IHSA)

*Class 2A Waverly Sectional Championship*

Illini West: 34

5) Central-SE: 44

Laney Lantz: 18 pts

Brianna Hildebrand: 14 pts

Baylee Clampitt: 10 pts

-- Central-SE vs. Breese Mater Dei - Jacksonville Super-Sectional (Monday, 7 p.m.)



*Class 1A Princeville Sectional Championship*

Princeville: 24

Unity: 42

Addison Miller: 16 pts

Jordan Hildebrand: 15 pts (including two buzzer beaters)

Lady Mustangs: (22-10), first sectional title in program history

-- Unity vs. Christ Our Rock Lutheran - Springfield Super-Sectional (Monday, 7 p.m.)



(MSHSAA)

Fulton: 15

Hannibal: 50

Kaylee Falconer: 13 pts



North Callaway: 46

Bowling Green: 50

KateLynn Charlton: 15 pts, 14 rebs





**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSAA)

*Class 2A District Semifinals*

Central Lee: 60

Iowa City Regina: 58

Rick Galle: GW basket at the buzzer

Evan Doyle: 22 pts

Hawks: (11-12)

-- Central Lee vs. Highland, Riverside (Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Iowa City West)



*Class 1A District Quarterfinals*

Holy Trinity: 54

Burlington ND: 61

Cory Hopper: 28 pts





**College Basketball**



(MEN)

Rockhurst: 75

Quincy: 76

Joe Tagarelli: GW basket at the buzzer (22 pts)

Grant Meyer: 15 pts

Evan McGaughey: 12 pts, 14 rebs

Hawks: (22-5, 12-4)



Evangel: 68

Culver-Stockton: 62

Alon Hemsani: 16 pts

Wildcats: (1-26, 0-23) - 26th straight loss



Lyon: 62

Hannibal-LaGrange: 57

(Overtime)

Trevor Ison: 14 pts, 13 rebs

Trojans: (8-16, 5-15)



(WOMEN)

Rockhurst: 68

Quincy: 58

Nikia Edom: 16 pts

Lady Hawks: (5-21, 2-14)



Evangel: 61

Culver-Stockton: 49

Lacey Clark: 15 pts

Lady Wildcats: (10-17, 8-15)



Lyon: 85

Hannibal-LaGrange: 43

Sarah Cline: 19 pts

Lady Trojans: (3-24, 3-19)





**High School Wrestling**



(State Meet)

-- The following wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals

Tyree Williams (QHS)

Zach Haley (QND)

Brett Hammel (West Hancock)

Harlan Steffensmeier (Fort Madison)

Ryan Steffensmeier (Fort Madison)

Austin Meyers (Keokuk)

Brant O'Shea (Keokuk)



-- The following wrestlers are still alive in wrestle backs

Joel Cook (Pittsfield)

Gavin Scott (Hannibal)

Gavin Ruby (Hannibal)

Andrew Jones (Hannibal)