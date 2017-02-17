Thursday's Area Scores - February 16

**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IHSA)
*Class 2A Waverly Sectional Championship*
Illini West: 34
5) Central-SE: 44
Laney Lantz: 18 pts
Brianna Hildebrand: 14 pts
Baylee Clampitt: 10 pts
-- Central-SE vs. Breese Mater Dei - Jacksonville Super-Sectional (Monday, 7 p.m.)
*Class 1A Princeville Sectional Championship*
Princeville: 24
Unity: 42
Addison Miller: 16 pts
Jordan Hildebrand: 15 pts (including two buzzer beaters)
Lady Mustangs: (22-10), first sectional title in program history
-- Unity vs. Christ Our Rock Lutheran - Springfield Super-Sectional (Monday, 7 p.m.)
(MSHSAA)
Fulton: 15
Hannibal: 50
Kaylee Falconer: 13 pts
North Callaway: 46
Bowling Green: 50
KateLynn Charlton: 15 pts, 14 rebs
**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSAA)
*Class 2A District Semifinals*
Central Lee: 60
Iowa City Regina: 58
Rick Galle: GW basket at the buzzer
Evan Doyle: 22 pts
Hawks: (11-12)
-- Central Lee vs. Highland, Riverside (Tuesday, 7 p.m. at Iowa City West)
*Class 1A District Quarterfinals*
Holy Trinity: 54
Burlington ND: 61
Cory Hopper: 28 pts
**College Basketball**
(MEN)
Rockhurst: 75
Quincy: 76
Joe Tagarelli: GW basket at the buzzer (22 pts)
Grant Meyer: 15 pts
Evan McGaughey: 12 pts, 14 rebs
Hawks: (22-5, 12-4)
Evangel: 68
Culver-Stockton: 62
Alon Hemsani: 16 pts
Wildcats: (1-26, 0-23) - 26th straight loss
Lyon: 62
Hannibal-LaGrange: 57
(Overtime)
Trevor Ison: 14 pts, 13 rebs
Trojans: (8-16, 5-15)
(WOMEN)
Rockhurst: 68
Quincy: 58
Nikia Edom: 16 pts
Lady Hawks: (5-21, 2-14)
Evangel: 61
Culver-Stockton: 49
Lacey Clark: 15 pts
Lady Wildcats: (10-17, 8-15)
Lyon: 85
Hannibal-LaGrange: 43
Sarah Cline: 19 pts
Lady Trojans: (3-24, 3-19)
**High School Wrestling**
(State Meet)
-- The following wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals
Tyree Williams (QHS)
Zach Haley (QND)
Brett Hammel (West Hancock)
Harlan Steffensmeier (Fort Madison)
Ryan Steffensmeier (Fort Madison)
Austin Meyers (Keokuk)
Brant O'Shea (Keokuk)
-- The following wrestlers are still alive in wrestle backs
Joel Cook (Pittsfield)
Gavin Scott (Hannibal)
Gavin Ruby (Hannibal)
Andrew Jones (Hannibal)
