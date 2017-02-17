Monroe City man killed in Ralls County crash

A two-vehicle crash around 3:35 p.m. Thursday in Ralls County killed a 73-year-old man from Monroe City.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Marshall Libby was heading westbound, crossing Route J in a pickup when he drove into the path of a dump truck heading southbound.

The two vehicles collided and both went off the road, with Libby's truck ending up on its driver's side, according to the MSHP report. He wasn't wearing his seat belt, according to the crash report, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the driver of the dump truck, Willie Ragon, 75, from Perry, Missouri suffered minor injuries and sought his own treatment.