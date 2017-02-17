Bench Boost: QND's role players continue to provide spark

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- The starting five may steal the headlines most nights but the next five separates the Quincy Notre Dame basketball team from their counterparts.



The bench has unquestionably played a big role in the Raiders being the top-ranked team in the state.



Kevin Meyer's second five is the envy of many.



They bring energy to the floor, defensive prowess, and the ability to fill any need necessary. Johnny and Tommy Ray, Nate Hoebing, Reed Hyer, and Nick Schwartz, give Meyer an asset few others have.



"It's nice when you get into a game knowing you've got that in case someone gets in foul trouble, (or) if you had a hiccup with an injury," Meyer said.



"If somebody is not just shooting well we can put somebody out there (and) bring in a high quality sub."



According to senior Johnny Ray, "Our depth basically is what makes our team great because all the different lineups they all kind of bring something different. I feel like when everybody gets in there we have great energy."



The Raiders can mix and match their rotation depending on the flow of the game and the players off the bench understand their responsibility when their number is called.



"I feel like we definitely contribute a ton to this team," senior Nate Hoebing said.



"Our starters, when they're in they do a great job and obviously they need rest, we want to make sure we're not losing any of their momentum once they come off (the court)."



Junior Reed Hyer added: "The whole second group kind of gives that defensive spark. We also have that offensive spark, too. I think just all of us not taking our time for granted and knowing our role on the team, and taking that and making something out of it."



QND returns to The Pit on Friday night for Senior Night against Illini West before hosting next week's regional.