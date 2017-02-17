Man hospitalized after wrecking car in Quincy - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man hospitalized after wrecking car in Quincy

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A man was taken to Blessing Hospital after wrecking his car.

According to the Adams County Sheriff's Department, Landon A. Wittler of Mendon, Illinois went off the road and smacked into a mailbox while driving on Spring Lake Road around 12:25 Friday morning. 

He flipped over several times before finally landing in a yard.

Wittler was taken to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries. He was charged with failure to reduce speed.

