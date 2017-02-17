Several displaced by early morning house fire

Several people were displaced from their home in Quincy following an early Friday morning fire.

According to the Assistant Chief Tom Bentley of the Quincy Fire Department, a fire started in the basement of the home at 1105 Adams Street in Quincy. Fire officials said the cause of the fire was still unknown.

Bentley said they responded to the fire around 1:45 a.m., and were on the scene within three minutes of getting the call. Crews said they were able to put out the fire fairly quickly.

Fire officials said the house had minor damage, but those that lived in the home were unable to stay in it. The American Red Cross was contacted to help those displaced by the fire.

Homeowner Melinda Gibson said it was a big deal to her, as it had been her family home since the 1960's.