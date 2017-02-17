Burn bans issued in Hannibal, Ralls County - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Burn bans issued in Hannibal, Ralls County

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Burn bans were issued Friday for Hannibal and Ralls County, Missouri, according to the fire officials.

Mark Kempker, with the Hannibal Fire Department, said the ban in Hannibal was issued because of low moisture conditions, low humidity and high winds. He said the ban would be in place until further notice.

New London Fire Chief James Quick said the ban in Ralls County began Friday morning and would also be in place until further notice.

Several fires have broken out over the past few days because of dry conditions including in Ralls County and Adams, Pike and Hancock counties in Illinois.

See current drought conditions below courtesy of the USDA:

