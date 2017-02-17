QPS business manager to retire - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QPS business manager to retire

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy Public School District announced Friday that Business Manager Joel Murphy will retire.

Superintendent Roy Webb said Murphy will retire at the end of the current school year. He's been with the district for the past five years.

Webb said Murphy oversaw numerous positions at the board office over the years. He was interim superintendent in 2013.

