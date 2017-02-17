Quincy Media, Inc. donates $450,000 to QU

Quincy Media, Inc. donated $450,000 Friday to Quincy University's communication degree program.

QMI is the parent company of WGEM and the Herald-Whig.

“QMI is pleased to continue its ongoing support of Quincy University,” QMI President and CEO Ralph Oakley said. “QU is a vital cog in the quality of life and infrastructure of Quincy and the entire region. We have supported the university for many, many years and are connected to them in a variety of ways including a number of our colleagues who have attended or graduated from QU and several members of our current staff serving as adjunct faculty.”

The university said because of the gift, the communication department will undergo a major renovation that will include a state-of-the-art digital television studio. New production control room equipment and news integration software will be installed.

"This equipment and technology will prepare students for multi-platform news gathering and is the same industry-standard tools found in major media companies across the world," QU stated in a news release.

QMI also donated digital equipment in 2012 to create a broadcast center that included HD cameras, a television control room switcher and editing stations.

"This investment will move our communication department to the next level," Dr. Ann Behrens, vice president of academic affairs, said. "The new equipment and resources made possible by this gift will complement our outstanding communication faculty members who are extremely dedicated to student success."

Oakley said investment in QU is well worth it.

"Quincy University is worthy of our support and quite frankly the support of everyone in our region," Oakley said. "Our contribution to the communication department will ensure that students graduate with skills and a well-rounded liberal arts education that are highly valued in the marketplace and lead to rewarding professional lives."

Oakley graduated from Quincy University in 1980 and served on the board of trustees for ten years, including two terms as chairman. His father, Thomas, also served on the board and as vice-chair.