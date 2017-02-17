Two men accused of burglary in rural Mendon

Two Quincy men were arrested Thursday in connection with a burglary in rural Mendon, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Benjamin G. Gustafson, 29, and Travis S. Childress, 20, were each charged with residential burglary. They were placed in the Adams County Jail on $100,000 bonds.

The sheriff's office said the arrests came after a four-month investigation. Details of the burglary were not released.

According to police, further charges were pending and more arrests were anticipated.