Fire breaks out in Adams County pasture

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Fire broke out in a Adams County pasture Friday afternoon, southeast of Liberty.

Crews were called to the fire, located at 2733 N 350th Place, at 2:45 p.m. Firefighters appeared to have the fire mostly out by 4:15 p.m.

The landowner said the fire burned about five or six acres. She said a neighbor was burning trash and a piece blew into the pasture.

The Liberty, Clayton and Baylis fire departments were at the scene.

