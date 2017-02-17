Students learn self defense as part of anti-bullying campaign

Girls enrolled in physical education classes at Hannibal High School got a first-hand lesson on defending themselves through Jiu-Jitsu Friday.

"One of the important things Jiu-Jitsu is it provides us the opportunity to analyze the situation and our surroundings and think about what is the best way for us to get out.,” said Beau Viehmann, owner and instructor of Gracie Barra in Hannibal.

Getting out and having the knowledge to do that is what teachers say could mean life or death.

"We have about 20 percent of our students that feel that you know, there could possibly be a time when they weren't comfortable,” said Linda Stinson, a teacher at Hannibal High School. “So we want to prepare them to make all of our students more aware of what could happen, the potentials."

"Anybody can be a victim of crime or anything bad that can happen and knowing how to be aware of your surroundings and what to do if something like that would occur it just a basic thing everyone should need to know, just a simple plan on how you're going to escape,” said Jessica Stinson, a student at Hannibal High School.

Students learned tactics such as defending themselves against being choked, hit, and put in a head lock.

"We are not looking to actually engage, we do a lot of our training on the ground, but in a self defense situation the main goal is to get out and stay on your feet,” said Viehmann.

Students say they are glad they were able to learn these skills because you never know when you will need them.

"I'm happy to be able to learn this skill because no matter what may happen if you are put in a situation you'll know what to do and how to do it,” said Sierrah Barbee a student at Hannibal High School

The anti bullying campaign launched on Monday. It's put on by the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America or, FCCLA. Their goal is to stop the violence around school.