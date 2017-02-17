Palmyra R-1 school district prepares for technology initiative - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Palmyra R-1 school district prepares for technology initiative

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Teachers learned how to teach on Ipads and Macbooks Teachers learned how to teach on Ipads and Macbooks
100 teachers received apple products 100 teachers received apple products
The hope is for students to get ipads in the fall The hope is for students to get ipads in the fall

Technology is the future of teaching and education and now students at the Palmyra R-1 school district will get the chance to take advantage of that.

The district will be leasing around 1,100 iPads to give to all the students , K-12. Friday, teachers were given training on Macbooks and iPads that they received.

The superintendent says this will be a way to open doors for students and introduce them to new ideas.

"You know our goal is to make sure kids are ready when they walk out our doors for society, either to be successful in college or a career or just as a citizen,” said Eric Churchwell, Superintendent of Palmyra R-1 School District. “With the way our civilization is technology is a huge piece of it."

The district hopes to distribute the iPads to students next year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.