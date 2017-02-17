Palmyra R-1 school district prepares for technology initiative

The hope is for students to get ipads in the fall

Technology is the future of teaching and education and now students at the Palmyra R-1 school district will get the chance to take advantage of that.

The district will be leasing around 1,100 iPads to give to all the students , K-12. Friday, teachers were given training on Macbooks and iPads that they received.

The superintendent says this will be a way to open doors for students and introduce them to new ideas.

"You know our goal is to make sure kids are ready when they walk out our doors for society, either to be successful in college or a career or just as a citizen,” said Eric Churchwell, Superintendent of Palmyra R-1 School District. “With the way our civilization is technology is a huge piece of it."

The district hopes to distribute the iPads to students next year.