Large QU gift to have impact beyond communications program

$450,000 is no small chunk of change. It's also the value of the gift to Quincy University's communications department from Quincy Media Inc., the parent company of WGEM and the Herald-Whig.

"It means the world," Nora Baldner Schnack, an assistant professor of communication at Quincy University, said. "At a time when it is crucial to educate and train journalists, it's also crucial to support Quincy University."

The gift will fund renovations to the communications department's North Campus building, including the television studio and its software.

"I can't wait to brag to my parents about this because it's pretty cool to show that hey, this is actually, this is a lot of the software that I could be using when I get out of college," Evan Powell, a senior at Quincy University, said.

A space in the basement of the music and communications building will be transformed into Quincy University's digital television studio. The new set for the studio is already waiting to be assembled.

"This program growing the way it is, in a very niche fashion as far as standing out against other television production facilities that other schools might have certainly goes a long way in growing the university as a whole," Travis Yates, an assistant professor of communication at Quincy University, said.

The gift will not only benefit the communications department, but it will also aim to strengthen the school at large.

"We see this as a way for the university to move forward, to increase enrollment, to assist those students who are here today, to become more productive and to become great citizens of this country and world," Ralph Oakley, President and CEO of Quincy Media, Inc., said.