Unity girls overcome setbacks for first sectional title

After battling injuries, early season losses, and even more injuries the Unity girls basketball team overcame it all to capture the program's first sectional title Thursday night.



"Not being satisfied getting to the sectional game, actually winning the first one, and then not being satisfied with that and getting the actual sectional plaque handed to you was just an amazing feeling," said head coach Brad Begeman.





The improbable suddenly became probable as many outside the program may have not seen this coming but the Lady Mustangs are one win away from taking a trip to Redbird Arena.



"That was huge because, obviously, that is school history," said senior forward Kaylee Kuhn.



"It means a lot to the community and us. We want to keep pushing, though, to set the bar high for the younger groups."



Already securing the best season in program history, the Lady Mustangs had to do it the hard way. Senior forward Jordan Hildebrand was sidelined for two weeks with a knee injury while Kuhn is still playing on a fractured foot. Apparently that hasn't slowed the duo down.



"We really feed off of each other because people look up to us," said Hildebrand.



"If we're out there playing with (injuries) then they feel like they can play through anything."



Though playing through painful injuries almost certainly is no fun, Kuhn says they fight the pain for the team.



"The injuries show the resiliency of this team," said Kuhn.



"I'm playing on a fractured foot right now. Jordan is still recovering from her MCL pull and Piper has some serious knee problems but we're all putting that aside to push as far as we can."



Unity gets Christ Our Rock Lutheran in Monday's Springfield Super-Sectional for the right to advance to the Final Four.



