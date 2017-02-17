Severe weather conference takes place in Quincy

Spring severe weather season will be here before you know it and it's never too early to start thinking ahead.

That's exactly what local forecasters, emergency management personnel, storm spotters, and members of the National Weather Service were doing Friday -- as the 2017 Tri-State Severe Weather and Preparedness Conference got underway at the Kroc Center.

John Simon, the Director of Adams County Emergency Management, says especially in major weather related events -- it's crucial that these outlets are all on the same page.

"There are so many links in the chain to make sure the warning that's going out to the public is timely and is accurate. It all starts with what's going on in the field and what the National Weather Service is seeing. Then, the distribution network through warnings in weather alert radios and the media. It's all very important that it's all on the same page and it's timely," said Simon.