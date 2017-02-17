College and career fair held at Liberty High School

Dozens of area high school students learned more about life after graduation Friday at a college and career fair at Liberty High School.

Colleges like John Wood, Quincy University and Vatterott were there, as well as businesses like DOT Foods and Knapheide.

"With budget cuts we've had to cut back on some things and we'd really like to explore ways that we can partner with the area to bring options for student," said guidance counselor Justin Adams. "It started by talking with John Wood about that, and it just kind of bloomed into what it is today."

Every student at Liberty, from freshmen to seniors, took part in the fair.