State Wrestling Recap

**High School Wrestling, State Meet**



(IHSA)

-- Zach Haley (QND, 138) won quarterfinal match, 5-3 decision and wins semifinal, 10-5 decision (will wrestle for state championship Saturday)

-- Brett Hammel (West Hancock, 126) won quarterfinal match, 7-1 decision and lost semifinal match, 9-1 decision (still alive for 3rd place)

-- Tyree Williams (QHS, 220) lost quarterfinal and wrestleback match - season ends



(IHSAA)

-- Brant O'Shea (Keokuk, 132) won quarterfinal match by pin, and won semifinal match, 8-6 decision (will wrestle for state championship Saturday)

-- Ryan Steffensmeier (Fort Madison, 113) lost quarterfinal match by pin, goes 1-1 in wrestlebacks (still alive for 7th place)

-- Harlan Steffensmeier (Fort Madison, 138) won quarterfinal match, 9-2 decision - lost in semifinals (still alive for 3rd place)

-- Austin Meyers (Keokuk, 113) lost quarterfinal match, went 2-1 in wrestlebacks (still alive for 3rd place)



(MSHSAA)

-- Andrew Jones (Hannibal, 160) won 2nd round wrestleback match and lost 3rd round wrestleback - season ends

-- Garrett Ruby (Hannibal, 152) lost second round wrestleback match - season ends

-- GavinScott (Hannibal, 120) lost second round wrestleback match - season ends