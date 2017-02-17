State Wrestling Recap

**High School Wrestling, State Meet**
(IHSA)
-- Zach Haley (QND, 138) won quarterfinal match, 5-3 decision and wins semifinal, 10-5 decision (will wrestle for state championship Saturday)
-- Brett Hammel (West Hancock, 126) won quarterfinal match, 7-1 decision and lost semifinal match, 9-1 decision (still alive for 3rd place)
-- Tyree Williams (QHS, 220) lost quarterfinal and wrestleback match - season ends
(IHSAA)
-- Brant O'Shea (Keokuk, 132) won quarterfinal match by pin, and won semifinal match, 8-6 decision (will wrestle for state championship Saturday)
-- Ryan Steffensmeier (Fort Madison, 113) lost quarterfinal match by pin, goes 1-1 in wrestlebacks (still alive for 7th place)
-- Harlan Steffensmeier (Fort Madison, 138) won quarterfinal match, 9-2 decision - lost in semifinals (still alive for 3rd place)
-- Austin Meyers (Keokuk, 113) lost quarterfinal match, went 2-1 in wrestlebacks (still alive for 3rd place)
(MSHSAA)
-- Andrew Jones (Hannibal, 160) won 2nd round wrestleback match and lost 3rd round wrestleback - season ends
-- Garrett Ruby (Hannibal, 152) lost second round wrestleback match - season ends
-- GavinScott (Hannibal, 120) lost second round wrestleback match - season ends
