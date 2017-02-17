Illinois house committee pushes college admission bill

Outside look of Sherman Hall at Western Illinois University.

An Illinois House committee cleared a proposal that could make it easier for some students to get into public universities of their choice.

The committee passed a proposal that would require public universities to admit first-time freshman applicants who finish in the top 10 percent of their high school's graduating class. While the bill has drawn opposition from University of Illinois and the Illinois Board of Higher Education, Western Illinois University officials don't expect much impact from the bill because of the students the university serves.

WIU officials say the admissions bill could be the start of a discussion between lawmakers and universities on how to best serve students in the state.

"Now higher education leaders' eyes will be watching this and I think we'll be at the table if allowed," Interim Vice President of Student Services Ron Williams said.

Williams says even though the bill requires universities to accept those students, they still must meet the minimum ACT score of the school.

"So it's not an 'or,' it's an 'and,'" Williams explained.

WIU students say while they know colleges look at a student's GPA, it doesn't necessarily reflect how they'll perform in college.

"The admissions have done this for awhile," Senior Megan Waller said. "They know what to look for and lawmakers aren't here first hand."

"Colleges should have a certain autonomy," Senior Brittany Beukema said. "I could see if something weird was going on that they'd step in."

Williams says while he doesn't oppose the current bill, it does become a question of what else could be on the horizon.

"It depends on how far lawmakers go," Williams said.

He explained that each public university is set up to serve a different set of students. He says passing blanket laws on admissions could impact those roles and set those students impacted up for failure.

"You could have a situation where people are being admitted to universities where these students aren't being successful," Williams added. "That could have a very negative impact on those student's lives and their family's lives."

Currently, WIU uses a formula to admit a student into college that's based off their GPA and ACT or SAT Score. They say it's designed to help gauge if that student can succeed at higher education institutions.

The bill will now go in front of the full house soon.

A full version of the bill can be seen below.