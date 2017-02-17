Local students participate in worldwide ' Random Act of Kindness Day'

Always stay humble and kind-- that was the message from students in the Liberty school district Friday as they participated in worldwide Random Act of Kindness Day.

Students made t-shirts and hand-made magnets to hand out to other students and they've been doing random acts of kindness all week.

Teachers say it's meant to encourage students to be kind and positive.

"We're not here just to teach them academics, we want them to grow and to be polite and positive," said teacher Aimee Hannel. "This is just a small thing to teach them, that it starts with one act and then it spreads."