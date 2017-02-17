Quincy named one of America's 'most artistic towns'

The Quincy arts community is celebrating as the Gem City is recognized for its creativity.

Quincy has been named one of America's most artistic towns by Expedia. The article cites Quincy as the home of America's first community arts council -- with a rich historical relationship with the arts.

Local artists say recognition like this helps put Quincy on the map.

"It also helps the arts in general because we are all out there writing grants, we're all out there trying to support these great organizations so when we have this national recognition it's absolutely apart of that puzzle," said Arts Quincy Executive Director Laura Sievert.

The Arts Quincy organization's calendar is packed with events throughout the year to feed your inner creative genius.