Local families indulge in Friday night reading at 'Literacy Night'

Does your bedtime routine include reading to your kids? Some Quincy families got a head start on that Friday night.

The theme was "camping out" for students and their families trekking into Madison School's literacy night. It was fun for the whole family -- guest readers, snacks -- and teachers say it's a good way to get kids excited about reading.

"At Madison we feel like its important to involve the families in our school and have the families come into our building and see what the teachers are doing in their classrooms and we just like the family involvement," said PTA Member Tonya Fisher.