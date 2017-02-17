Fire damages garage in Ursa - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fire damages garage in Ursa

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Firefighters in rural Adams County were busy dealing with a garage fire Friday night.

It broke out just before 7:30 p.m. in a detached garage at 890 Highway 61 in Ursa.

Mendon Fire Chief Robert Simmons says the homeowner called 9-1-1 after seeing flames.

The chief says there's extensive damage on the back side of the garage, but crews quickly put the fire out and kept it from spreading. They're still investigating what caused this. 

